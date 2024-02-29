Packers Reacts Survey: What do you think of Jeff Hafley after a month?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Now that we’re almost a full month removed from the Packers’ defensive coordinator search, how are you feeling about Green Bay’s hire of Jeff Hafley? Back on the first of February, we asked for your knee-jerk reactions to the Packers’ newest coordinator addition. 67 percent of you graded the hire as either an A or B hire while just 10 percent of you gave it a D or F mark.

With the dust settled and new hires (linebackers coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile and passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley) made, what do you think about the hire now? Let us know in the comment section below.

Personally, I like the idea of Matt LaFleur going with a branch off of the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coaching tree that has spread to the New York Jets and Houston Texans. LaFleur even mentioned that he was recently breaking down the Texans’ defense in his press conference last week. On top of that, Hafley’s two hires as full-time on-field positional coaches have been two coaches who took defensive coordinator interviews elsewhere this offseason. On the assistant coach level, the team is also adding a lot of volume this offseason, as they already have more coaches than they did last season — before their analyst and quality control positions are even filled.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4CP82B/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.