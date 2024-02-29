Thursday Curds: The Packers continue to build up their coaching staff

The combine has officially started up, but that doesn’t mean that the news cycle outside of Indianapolis has slowed down. The Green Bay Packers are still as active as ever, making coaching hires from home as head coach Matt LaFleur has chosen to skip the event for the second season in a row.

Let’s catch you up on the recent happenings with your favorite football team.

Green Bay’s coaching staff continues to grow. At the moment, they already have more coaches on their staff than they kept during the 2023 season, including quality control personnel and analysts. The newest edition is former Oregon State cornerback coach Anthony Perkins, who will be the assistant defensive backs coach to returning defensive backs coach Ryan Downard and new passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley. For what it’s worth, Oregon State has a defensive back prospect in this upcoming draft class: safety Kitan Oladapo, who is ranked 145th on the consensus draft board.

Sam Seale, who is currently a national scout for the Packers and previously filled the role of the team’s western regional scout, will be honored with the Bob Harlan Leadership Award at the Packers’ Hall of Fame banquet in August. He’s been a member of the organization since 1995, when he was originally hired by then-general manager Ron Wolf. According to the press release, Seale gave a higher grade to Aaron Rodgers than the eventual first overall pick Alex Smith in 2005.

The NFLPA released its now yearly player survey this week, which included the Green Bay Packers being among the highest-rated franchises in the league from players’ perspectives. Interestingly, two areas where the Packers fell a little short were the locker rooms and their head coach’s willingness to listen to the players. That last part is something interesting to monitor moving forward.

According to writer Alex Ballentine, the three biggest needs that Green Bay needs to address this offseason are the interior defensive line, the offensive line and cornerback. I’d argue that the two biggest needs on the team are safety and off-ball linebacker.

Everything about this story makes me wonder what regulations we’re going to have around AI in the near future.