Mark Murphy Answers Critical Fan With Subtly Petty Response

Green Bay Packers President and CEO, Mark Murphy, has a monthly column on Packers.com called “Murphy Takes 5” where he shares some of his thoughts on relevant topics and answers five questions from fans. This month included his thoughts on the Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, the lack of Packers in the Pro Bowl, and the new Packers defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley.

Additionally, one question from a critical fan got a subtly petty response from the Packers leader. The question, which wasn’t actually a question, came from Justin M. in Tucson, AZ and said:

I am emailing today to express my disappointment and dissatisfaction with the franchise and its direction during your tenure as CEO. I believe it is long overdue for you to retire and give control of the organization to someone else who is more properly prepared to take the team into the future. Your leadership has been inept. You do not deserve to lead such a storied franchise. Please disappear into retirement ether. Nobody likes you. You have never been a good executive. I wish you the worst in your twilight years.

Needless to say, Justin has no love for the Packers commander-in-chief. However, that didn’t stop Murphy from responding with the following:

Thanks for sharing your opinion, Justin. I also appreciate the 11 other emails you’ve recently sent with similar suggestions. I get your point. You will be pleased to know that I am required to retire in July 2025 under our by-laws.

Murphy couldn’t resist sharing that Justin emailed someone he’s never met 12 times in his free time to express his displeasure with Murphy’s tenure.

Well, Justin, I wouldn’t get your hopes up on Mark Murphy vacating anytime before he has to. Especially considering Green Bay is hosting a pretty big going away party for him in the form of the 2025 NFL Draft, but kudos for trying anyway!

If you want to write/complain to Mark Murphy, fans are encouraged to send an email to MurphyTakes5@packers.com with their name and hometown.