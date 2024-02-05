Report: The Packers have hired a new defensive line coach

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers have hired Vince Oghobaase to be the team’s next defensive line coach. Oghobaase last coached under new Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley when he was the head coach of the Boston College Eagles.

Oghobaase will replace outgoing defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who was allowed to leave for a lateral job with the New England Patriots. Along with Montgomery, reports suggest that passing game coordinator Greg Williams and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti will also not return to Green Bay in 2024.

Oghobaase began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Duke, where he played college football. After two years at Duke, he moved to a graduate assistant role with Ohio State, though, not during the time that either Hafley or Greg Schiano, who was Hafley’s head coach at both Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were with the program.

Before making the jump to a full-time on-field coach at the college level, Oghobaase parlayed his graduate assistant job at Ohio State to an assistant defensive line coach gig with the 2016-2017 San Francisco 49ers, the first time that Hafley and Oghobaase crossed paths. At the time, Hafley was the team’s defensive backs coach.

After those two years with the 49ers, Oghobaase was the on-field defensive line coach for the UCLA Bruins (2018-2019) before being hired by Hafley’s Boston College staff in 2020. At UCLA, Oghobaase coached Osa Odighizuwa, now a Dallas Cowboy, to a 10-sack season as a defensive tackle in 2019. Odighizuwa eventually was drafted in the third round in 2021 and has started all 34 regular season games for Dallas over the last two years. Both Hafley and Oghobaase’s coaching careers overlapped with Packers inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie’s senior season at Boston College, though, both coaches were hired after Packers running back A.J. Dillon had played his final game with the Eagles.