Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers begin to implement their vision

For the first time since the Packers lost to the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC Championship, they’re heading into an offseason without major questions at quarterback. Thanks to Jordan Love’s late-season ascension, they’ve at least got that part figured out. The rest of the team? It’s a bit up in the air.

That’s not to say things are bad. There is plenty of talent, young and old, on this team. Between promising young playmakers at wide receiver and tight end and an interesting collection of pieces on defense that will now be shaped by a new defensive coordinator, the Packers have plenty to be excited about.

And that’s good, because with the post-Rodgers rebuild officially ahead of schedule, expectations are only going to get higher and higher as the Packers roster comes together in its new form. The house money era is over, and it’s now a question of when, not if, the Packers will be ready to contend for a Super Bowl title.

That’s the bar when you’ve got your franchise quarterback, and the Packers believe they do. Expectations increase accordingly, and now it’s up to Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur, and the rest of the Packers’ brass to make it happen.

