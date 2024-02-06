The Packers have signed their defensive passing game coordinator

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers have hired former Los Angeles Chargers coach Derrick Ansley to join the team as their new passing game coordinator. Ansley previously held the role of defensive coordinator for the Chargers, a non-play-calling gig until head coach Brandon Staley was fired mid-season in 2023. He also received an interview for the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator opening this offseason, a job that was filled on Monday by former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Ansley is a former Nick Saban assistant who won a national title at Alabama in 2017 as a defensive backs coach. Before his stint with the Chargers, he had only been a defensive backs coach at the NFL level for one season, 2018 with the Oakland Raiders. He was named the Chargers’ defensive backs coach in 2021 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2023.

Per Demovsky, defensive backs coach Ryan Downard will continue to hold onto his title while Ansley will strictly go by the title of passing game coordinator. Demovsky also broke the news that Jason Rebrovich, the team’s former outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist, will go by the title of defensive line coach in the Packers’ 4-3 scheme. Vince Oghobaase, Hafley’s former defensive line coach at Boston College who was signed by Green Bay, will serve as the team’s assistant defensive line coach.

By the looks of it, Green Bay will have one fewer full-time on-field coach under Hafley than they did under Joe Barry. Last season, the Packers had five of these coaches. According to Demovsky, this is the “last major piece to the new defensive staff.” Here’s how the two staffs compared head-to-head:

2023 Defensive Assistants

Defensive line/run game coordinator: Jerry Montgomery

Pass rush specialist: Jason Rebrovich

Inside linebackers: Kirk Olivadotti

Passing game coordinator: Greg Williams

Defensive backs: Ryan Downard

2024 Defensive Assistants