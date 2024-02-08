He may be famous for uttering the phrase “He’s a complicated fella” about his team’s old quarterback, but there’s nothing complicated about the end of Mark Murphy’s tenure as Green Bay Packers chairman & CEO.

According to the franchise’s bylaws, Murphy must step down next summer, when he will turn 70 years old. The man who succeeded Bob Harlan — perhaps the team’s most impactful chairman, who turned around the organization in the early 1990s — always had big shoes to fill. And Murphy was tested early on in his tenure, as the Packers moved on from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers in his first year at the helm of the team.

Since then, Murphy has navigated changes at general manager, head coach, and a second quarterback transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love, all while helping guide the team’s financial position and expanding its footprint outward beyond Lambeau Field itself. He will unofficially wrap up his tenure next April as the team and city brings one of his dreams to fruition — hosting the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

But what does it look like for the Packers to find a successor for Murphy? On Wednesday, the team revealed some details about its search process, even as the most likely candidate is already in-house. The Packers’ Board of Directors will put together a search committee, but look for Ed Policy to be the front-runner. The son of former San Francisco 49ers chairman/CEO Carmen Policy, Ed has been with the team as general counsel since 2012, first with the title of Vice President and then moving up to Chief Operating Officer in 2018.

2025 should be another year of change for the Packers. But hopefully, change at the top of the organization also comes with a change in playoff fortunes compared to the last 13 seasons.

