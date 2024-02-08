Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2024 class, including 2 former Packers

During the league’s NFL Honors broadcast, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 was announced. In total, five modern-era players received the votes needed to be allowed into the Hall of Fame, along with two senior players. Two of these players, outside linebacker Julius Peppers and defensive tackle Steve McMichael, have ties to the Green Bay Packers.

Peppers, who began his career as the second overall pick of the 2002 draft, spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears prior to joining the Packers. From 2014 to 2016, Peppers played in 48 games, making 43 starts, for Green Bay. Statistically, he recorded 103 tackles, 25 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 45 quarterback hits for the Packers. He also earned a Pro Bowl with Green Bay in 2015. Following his three seasons with the Packers, Peppers returned to Carolina for the final two seasons of his career.

Officially, Peppers ranks fourth all-time in the NFL in career sacks with 159.5. Ahead of him are Bruce Smith (200), former Packers pass-rusher Reggie White (198) and former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene (160).

Unlike Peppers, McMichael isn’t remembered fondly by Green Bay fans. McMichael spent over a decade with the Bears before signing on with the Packers in 1994, his only season with the team. According to the Chicago Tribune, this is what McMichael had to say about his time in Green Bay: “For 13 years, I helped the Bears beat the Packers every year. I whupped their ass, right? So the last year, I went up there on my last leg and I wasn’t any good anymore. So I stole their money and whipped their ass again!”

With the Bears, McMichael was a five-time All-Pro and won a Super Bowl as a member of their 1985 team. Only 2.5 of his 95 career sacks came with the Packers, to go along with 14 of his 171 career starts.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has yet to announce the enshrinement date for the 2024 class, but it is expected to be in the first week of August. Below is a full list of the players who were announced as future members of the Hall of Fame.

2024 Hall of Fame Class