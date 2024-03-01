Friday Curds: Focus on the Packers’ visits, not combine interviews

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. Almost every prospect is being asked which team they’ve had official interviews with. Here’s the secret, though: It doesn’t matter.

Between the all-star circuit, combine and pro day cycle, prospects will meet with virtually every single NFL team at some point in time. Keeping tabs on which players get talked to at this stage in the scouting process is not worth the effort.

If you want a hint at which players your Green Bay Packers are interested in, you should wait until the team brings in players for pre-draft visits to their facility. Historically, this has been a much better measurement of the team showing legitimate interest in potential draft picks.

Last year, the team brought in Karl Brooks, Dontayvion Wicks, Lew Nichols III, Ben Sims, Kadeem Telfort, Sean Clifford and Camren McDonald, all players who either were drafted by the Packers or signed with the team at a later date. Back in 2022, the list of drafted players that Green Bay brought in included Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Tariq Carpenter, Rasheed Walker and Samori Toure.

So try not to make too much about who general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff are spending time with in Indianapolis this week. Eventually, they’re going to talk to every prospect in this class. What really matters is who ends up taking visits to Green Bay, when they’ll actually be able to talk to the coaching staff for the first time in the process. Remember, Matt LaFleur and company are back home working on filling out the coaching staff and going over the 2023 film.

Due to incentives that weren’t hit by players in 2023, the 2024 Packers will have a little bit more money to play around with.

Easing Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan into playing time last season will help the 2024 version of the team. The question now is if they’ll have enough depth to get them through a 17-game season (and hopefully the postseason.)

Considering the lack of star prospects at the safety, running back and linebacker positions in this draft, the easiest pick to make for the Packers in the first round is an offensive lineman. Expect to see a lot of this over the next couple of months.

We already touched on this topic a little bit, but the Packers are doing work on running backs Jonathan Brooks of Texas and Audric Estime of Notre Dame along with a couple of top safeties.

