For the first time in five years, the Green Bay Packers should be major players in the early part of the NFL’s free agency period. And that period begins today with the start of contract negotiations.

Thankfully, the term “legal tampering” has fallen out of favor, with the more accurate and less questionable “negotiation period” taking over. Although players cannot formally agree to contract terms until Wednesday after 4 PM Eastern, expect to see no shortage of contract terms tentatively set between today and Wednesday.

Thinking back on the Packers’ 2019 splurge, the news of all four of their big signings broke on Tuesday morning, the day after negotiations began but a day before the official league year opened. So don’t be surprised if there’s a report or two of a player heading to Green Bay before Wednesday’s official start.

In today’s curds, let’s get a final preview of the free agency period and the Packers’ preparatory steps before the negotiations get underway this afternoon.

NFL's two-day negotiating period opens today at noon ET | NFL.com

Set your watches -- the free agent frenzy unofficially begins at high noon.

NFL free agency buzz: Last-minute intel on signings, trades - ESPN+

The Packers are mentioned her as likely being big players in the safety market -- to nobody's surprise.

Packers Take Unusual Approach in Releasing Campbell - Sports Illustrated

The part that's unusual here is that the Packers used the post-June 1st cut mechanism on Campbell. This means that they will carry his full cap hit of $14 million until then, but on that date it clears, opening up over $10 million in cap space for this year while pushing about $8 million of cap money into 2025.

Packers to cut De’Vondre Campbell, create salary cap space next week | Packersnews.com

In addition to the news about Campbell, Tom Silverstein reports that the Packers are hoping to re-sign Keisean Nixon, Eric Wilson, and Tyler Davis.

Rumor: Packers ‘like’ RB Emanuel Wilson, who may have chance to earn RB2 role | Packers Wire

This is a rumor coming out of the Combine, but it's tough to picture the Packers not wanting to improve upon their running back depth. Wilson did a few nice things in his rookie season, but he hasn't shown enough flashes to be viewed as a sure thing.

