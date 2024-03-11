Packers re-sign TE Tyler Davis to one-year contract, per report

The Green Bay Packers have made their first signing of the 2024 free agency period, just an hour ahead of the official opening of negotiations with unrestricted free agents. The team has brought back tight end Tyler Davis on a one-year deal, as first reported by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

In all likelihood, Davis’ deal will be for the league minimum. However, details of the contract have not yet been reported.

A four-year veteran, Davis was a critical member of the Packers’ special teams in 2021 and 2022, leading the team in special teams snaps in the 2022 season. However, Davis missed the entire 2023 season with injury. After taking plenty of first-team reps in spring and summer practices, he tore his ACL in the preseason, opening the door for rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft to take over the primary roles on offense. Kraft also played significant snaps on teams that would have likely gone to Davis.

After Davis’ injury, the Packers brought in undrafted rookie Ben Sims to play a role as a reserve and special teams tight end. Sims caught one touchdown in 2023, making the group of Sims, Musgrave, and Kraft the first trio of rookie tight ends to all catch touchdown passes in the same season in Green Bay.

With Davis under contract, those four players are all signed for 2024 and very well could make up the entirety of the tight end group for the upcoming season.