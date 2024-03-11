Reports link Packers, Xavier McKinney in free agency

In the early minutes of the 2024 legal tampering period in the NFL, one free agency connection that everyone and their mother seems to know about is the safety-needy Green Bay Packers and former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney. Notably, McKinney was recruited to the University of Alabama by then-cornerbacks coach Derrick Ansley, who was hired as the Packers’ passing game coordinator this offseason.

Roughly an hour before the tampering period began, Connor Hughes — who covers the Giants for SNY — reported that the Philadelphia Eagles and Packers are “very interested” in McKinney after New York opted not to place the franchise tag on the safety.

Shortly after the tampering period kicked off, officially, Hughes’ report was confirmed by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. According to Russini, McKinney is a “top target” for both the Eagles and Packers, though, the Giants are still involved in conversations. Raanan called McKinney’s market “very strong” and added that the Packers are “expected to be in” on McKinney.

So what’s so special about McKinney? First of all, he’s a three-year NFL starter who is only 24 years old, the same age as some of the prospects in the upcoming draft class. Over the last three years, McKinney has recorded eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups, ball skills that are desperately needed as the Packers transition out of Joe Barry’s match coverage zone defense and into Jeff Hafley’s vision-based zone defense.

Whether or not McKinney would be a dropdown safety or a post safety in Hafley’s single-high defense has yet to be seen. McKinney spent the last two seasons playing under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who comes off of the Rex Ryan tree of defensive play-callers. As most Ryan tree coordinators, Martindale calls an aggressive defense that presents the threat of the blitz frequently out of a two-high safety structure.

According to Spotrac, McKinney is expected to have a market value of around $10.4 million per season. The contract that the website gives as a baseline for a potential McKinney signing this offseason is a five-year, $52.4 million deal.