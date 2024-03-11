Former Packer Jon Runyan Jr. signs deal with New York Giants

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that former Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. would be signing with the New York Giants once free agency officially begins on Wednesday at the start of the new league year. According to Schefter, Runyan’s deal is a three-year contract worth $30 million — including $17 million guaranteed.

It was reported last week that Runyan and the Packers had a “mutual interest” in the offensive lineman returning to the team, but only at the right price. Ultimately, $10 million per year must have just been too much for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Runyan was one of Gutekunst’s best selections, as the former sixth-round pick developed into a three-year starter for the Packers. Last year, Runyan was able to record 17 starts at right guard, but he only played 85 percent of the team’s overall offensive snaps due to a timeshare at the position with then-second-year, third-round pick Sean Rhyan — who the team appears to have been grooming as their Rhyan replacement.

With Runyan signed with the Giants and David Bakhtiari released, there’s a full-blown youth movement developing on the Packers’ offensive line. From left to right, here are the team’s projected starters: Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom. There’s little depth and/or competition at the position right now, though, especially for a position that the Packers always seem to be interested in adding competition to.

Don’t be surprised if with the recent losses at the position the Packers look at taking a couple of swings in the top 100 at offensive linemen. Now officially, with the draft order finally set, the Packers own five picks in the top 91 picks in April’s draft and six picks in the top 125.