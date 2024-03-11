Packers to release Aaron Jones following Josh Jacobs signing

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers will be releasing running back Aaron Jones. This move comes off of the heels of the Packers signing running back Josh Jacobs, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, via free agency. At the moment, the contract details on the Jacobs deal have yet to surface.

This is the third notable release that the Packers have made this offseason, as they’ve also let go linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and tackle David Bakhtiari as cap casualties. It’s worth noting here that Campbell and Jones have the same representation Rosenhaus Sports, as does former Green Bay guard Jon Runyan Jr. — who has agreed to sign with the New York Giants in free agency.

According to Over the Cap, the Packers should save about $5 million in cap space, along with $11.5 million in cash, by separating from Jones.

This may not be the end for the two sides, though. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel took to Twitter/X to state the following as a response to the Jones news:

This is the scenario where Jones tests the market and see if he can find something better than what the #Packers are offering. If he can’t, there’s a chance he would come back. How the Jacobs signing affects his point of view could determine if he would even consider a return.

On the other hand, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that teams were already calling for Aaron Jones and that “this could happen quickly.” So the door isn’t closed, but don’t go assuming that Jones is about to come walking back through it, either.

If this was it for Jones in Green Bay, he managed to go from a fifth-round pick to a Pro Bowler, turning 1,449 total touches into 8,016 yards from scrimmage and 63 touchdowns. All time, his 5,940 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns rank third in Packers history, only behind Ahman Green and Jim Taylor.