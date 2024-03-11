Report: Minnesota Vikings interested in signing RB Aaron Jones

In a joint report, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman and Dianna Russini claim that former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is being shown interest on the open market by one of the Packers’ divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Based on their reporting, Jones is only a free agent because he and his representation couldn’t see eye-to-eye on compensation.

Apparently, Green Bay asked Jones to take about a 50 percent pay cut to return to the team in 2024. When Rosenhaus Sports, Jones’ representation, declined on Friday, Jones’ fate was sealed: He was going to be let go.

On Monday, the Packers signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal that is essentially a photocopy of the deal that Jones received in 2021. Originally, it appeared that Jacobs and Jones would share the backfield, as was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. When Jones was let go, though, it was obvious what Green Bay’s intentions were all along.

Since The Athletic’s report, NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston has also stated that the Vikings have shown real interest in Jones on the first day that he’s been available as a free agent. Minnesota doesn’t have much going on in their backfield right now, as the squad has moved on from Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison over the last calendar year. Currently, the team’s leading returning rusher is Ty Chandler, a 2022 fifth-round pick with 108 career carries under his belt. Chandler is backed up by Cam Akers, who hasn’t looked the same since returning from his Achilles injury, and Kene Nwangwu, best known as a returner.

To say the least, Jones would immediately be the top back in Minnesota. Hopefully, he doesn’t end up staying in the NFC North.