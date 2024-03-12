Tuesday Cheese Curds: Aaron Jones departs and Josh Jacobs arrives

Well, you know what they say about what happens when you assume.

For weeks, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Aaron Jones would be in green and gold this fall. Brian Gutekunst said fairly explicitly that he wanted him back, and Jones, a crucial part of the Packers’ late-season surge, seemed poised to do what he’s done in the past and take a pay cut to stay in Green Bay.

But this morning Jones is gone, Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney are (unofficially) here, and the NFL’s circle of life continues. One contract is cleared to make way for others, the young replace the old, and franchise icons face their career mortality.

Jones, of course, isn’t alone in his Green Bay departure. David Bakhtiari and De’Vondre Campbell are both on their way out, though those moves are far less surprising. But they’re a part of the same churn as Jones: the NFL really does stand for “not for long” if your contract becomes too burdensome, and that was the case for Bakhtiari and Campbell for sure.

It’s a stunning turn of events for the Packers, who have been all but sidelined during free agency the past couple of seasons due to cap issues. But time marches on, and sooner or later the free agency dollars were going to flow. They certainly did on Monday.

A look behind the scenes at the discussion between Jones and the Packers.

It’s just a reality for a general man, but Gutekunst has been the hatchet man on quite a laundry list of franchise faces, from Jordy Nelson and Clay Matthews to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to, now, Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari.

Jones’ replacement has quite a bit to offer.

Free agency is more than one day long. Here are some potential targets for the second day of free agency.

A recap of the league-wide spending bonanza that is the first day of the tampering period.

Three elementary school-age pirates were responsible for this message, which was interesting even if it didn’t make it that far.