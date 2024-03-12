2024 Free Agency: Packers re-sign 2 defensive backs

Tuesday was an impactful day for the Green Bay Packers’ cornerbacks room. First, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers re-signed slot corner Keisean Nixon to a three-year, $18 million contract that can pay Nixon up to $19.2 million if he hits incentives. At the moment, those incentives and the guarantees tied to Nixon’s new contract have not been disclosed. Beyond Nixon, Green Bay also announced that they will bring back special teams contributor and depth piece Corey Ballentine in 2024.

Nixon’s new deal will pay him like one of the premier slot corners in the league. For reference, the Indianapolis Colts just reset the market at the position on Tuesday when they paid nickel back Kenny Moore an average of $10 million per year over a three-year contract. Last season, Nixon was second in the NFL in snaps played in the slot, as he was able to be on the field for 73 percent of Green Bay’s total defensive snaps.

If you’re looking at the Packers’ cornerbacks room right now, it’s starting to fill up. Jaire Alexander will be starting outside and Nixon will be starting in the slot. That much is clear. Opposite of Alexander, one of former first-round pick Eric Stokes and second-year, seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine will end up winning the second outside cornerback job. Behind those four, Ballentine — who played 55 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last year as an injury replacement — rounds out the roster with veteran depth.

Before free agency, cornerback was a popular pick for the Packers in first-round mock drafts. Now, it hardly makes any sense for the team to use such a valuable asset to turn either one of Stokes or Valentine into the team’s fifth player at the position. Aside from an unforeseen slide by a talented prospect on draft day, it would now probably be an upset if Green Bay used more than a Day 3 selection on the position in April.