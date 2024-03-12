Packers announce 2024 coaching hires, promotions

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers finally announced their 2024 coaching changes one day before the new league year officially begins. While most of the changes were expected, the Packers made some news with several announcements.

New Hires

Derrick Ansley as passing game coordinator (defense)

Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach/running game coordinator

Aaron Hill as strength and conditioning coordinator

Sean Mannion as offensive assistant

Eddie Gordon as assistant offensive line coach

Vince Oghobaase as assistant defensive line coach

Sean Duggan as defensive assistant

Marcus Jones as strength and conditioning assistant

Ben Schumacher as strength and conditioning assistant

Anthony Perkins as defensive quality control coach

Myles White as coaching assistant

Former Green Bay receiver Myles White, who played for the team during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, returns to the team as the recipient of the squad’s Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship. White had previously spent the last three seasons as a wide receivers coach at the college level with Stephen F. Austin and Miami of Ohio.

While the main assistants were previously reported, one name who might become a quick riser within the organization is Anthony Perkins, who is now the team’s quality control coach on the defensive side of the ball. Perkins recently worked at Oregon State as the squad’s defensive backs coach, earning a defensive coordinator title for the team’s bowl game. In the past, he was the assistant to the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018).

Promotions

Jason Rebrovich from pass-rush specialist to defensive line coach

Ryan Mahaffey from assistant offensive line coach to wide receiver coach

One of the more interesting promotions on the roster is Ryan Mahaffey going from the team’s second offensive line coach to the Packers’ full-time receivers coach. Mahaffey, a former NFL fullback, spent three seasons at his alma mater (Northern Iowa) as their offensive coordinator — including one season as their receivers coach — before making the jump to the NFL. In 2021, he was hired as the team’s offensive quality control coach, earning the position of assistant offensive line coach in 2022.

Below is the full roster of coaches the Packers employ, according to the team’s recent press release:

Full Coaching Roster