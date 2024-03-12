 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Packers announce 2024 coaching hires, promotions

One day before the new league year begins, Green Bay finally released their full coaching roster for the upcoming season.

By Justis Mosqueda
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers finally announced their 2024 coaching changes one day before the new league year officially begins. While most of the changes were expected, the Packers made some news with several announcements.

New Hires

  • Derrick Ansley as passing game coordinator (defense)
  • Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach/running game coordinator
  • Aaron Hill as strength and conditioning coordinator
  • Sean Mannion as offensive assistant
  • Eddie Gordon as assistant offensive line coach
  • Vince Oghobaase as assistant defensive line coach
  • Sean Duggan as defensive assistant
  • Marcus Jones as strength and conditioning assistant
  • Ben Schumacher as strength and conditioning assistant
  • Anthony Perkins as defensive quality control coach
  • Myles White as coaching assistant

Former Green Bay receiver Myles White, who played for the team during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, returns to the team as the recipient of the squad’s Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship. White had previously spent the last three seasons as a wide receivers coach at the college level with Stephen F. Austin and Miami of Ohio.

While the main assistants were previously reported, one name who might become a quick riser within the organization is Anthony Perkins, who is now the team’s quality control coach on the defensive side of the ball. Perkins recently worked at Oregon State as the squad’s defensive backs coach, earning a defensive coordinator title for the team’s bowl game. In the past, he was the assistant to the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018).

Promotions

  • Jason Rebrovich from pass-rush specialist to defensive line coach
  • Ryan Mahaffey from assistant offensive line coach to wide receiver coach

One of the more interesting promotions on the roster is Ryan Mahaffey going from the team’s second offensive line coach to the Packers’ full-time receivers coach. Mahaffey, a former NFL fullback, spent three seasons at his alma mater (Northern Iowa) as their offensive coordinator — including one season as their receivers coach — before making the jump to the NFL. In 2021, he was hired as the team’s offensive quality control coach, earning the position of assistant offensive line coach in 2022.

Below is the full roster of coaches the Packers employ, according to the team’s recent press release:

Full Coaching Roster

Offensive Coaching Staff

Adam Stenavich – Offensive Coordinator

Luke Butkus – Offensive Line

Tom Clements – Quarterbacks

John Dunn – Tight Ends

Eddie Gordon – Assistant Offensive Line

Rob Grosso – Offensive Quality Control

Connor Lewis – Assistant Quarterbacks

Ryan Mahaffey – Wide Receivers

Sean Mannion – Offensive Assistant

Ben Sirmans – Running Backs

Jason Vrable – Passing Game Coordinator

Myles White – Coaching Assistant (Minority Fellowship)

Defensive Coaching Staff

Jeff Hafley – Defensive Coordinator

Derrick Ansley – Passing Game Coordinator (Defense)

Anthony Campanile – Linebackers/Running Game Coordinator

Wendel Davis – Defensive Quality Control

Ryan Downard – Defensive Backs

Sean Duggan – Defensive Assistant

Vince Oghobaase – Assistant Defensive Line

Anthony Perkins – Defensive Quality Control

Jason Rebrovich – Defensive Line

Special Teams Coaching Staff

Rich Bisaccia – Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Byron Storer – Assistant Special Teams

Kyle Wilber – Special Teams Quality Control

Strength and Conditioning Staff

Aaron Hill – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Marcus Jones – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Ben Schumacher – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...