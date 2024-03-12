Packers announce 2024 coaching hires, promotions

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers finally announced their 2024 coaching changes one day before the new league year officially begins. While most of the changes were expected, the Packers made some news with several announcements.
New Hires
- Derrick Ansley as passing game coordinator (defense)
- Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach/running game coordinator
- Aaron Hill as strength and conditioning coordinator
- Sean Mannion as offensive assistant
- Eddie Gordon as assistant offensive line coach
- Vince Oghobaase as assistant defensive line coach
- Sean Duggan as defensive assistant
- Marcus Jones as strength and conditioning assistant
- Ben Schumacher as strength and conditioning assistant
- Anthony Perkins as defensive quality control coach
- Myles White as coaching assistant
Former Green Bay receiver Myles White, who played for the team during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, returns to the team as the recipient of the squad’s Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship. White had previously spent the last three seasons as a wide receivers coach at the college level with Stephen F. Austin and Miami of Ohio.
While the main assistants were previously reported, one name who might become a quick riser within the organization is Anthony Perkins, who is now the team’s quality control coach on the defensive side of the ball. Perkins recently worked at Oregon State as the squad’s defensive backs coach, earning a defensive coordinator title for the team’s bowl game. In the past, he was the assistant to the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018).
Promotions
- Jason Rebrovich from pass-rush specialist to defensive line coach
- Ryan Mahaffey from assistant offensive line coach to wide receiver coach
One of the more interesting promotions on the roster is Ryan Mahaffey going from the team’s second offensive line coach to the Packers’ full-time receivers coach. Mahaffey, a former NFL fullback, spent three seasons at his alma mater (Northern Iowa) as their offensive coordinator — including one season as their receivers coach — before making the jump to the NFL. In 2021, he was hired as the team’s offensive quality control coach, earning the position of assistant offensive line coach in 2022.
Below is the full roster of coaches the Packers employ, according to the team’s recent press release:
Full Coaching Roster
Offensive Coaching Staff
Adam Stenavich – Offensive Coordinator
Luke Butkus – Offensive Line
Tom Clements – Quarterbacks
John Dunn – Tight Ends
Eddie Gordon – Assistant Offensive Line
Rob Grosso – Offensive Quality Control
Connor Lewis – Assistant Quarterbacks
Ryan Mahaffey – Wide Receivers
Sean Mannion – Offensive Assistant
Ben Sirmans – Running Backs
Jason Vrable – Passing Game Coordinator
Myles White – Coaching Assistant (Minority Fellowship)
Defensive Coaching Staff
Jeff Hafley – Defensive Coordinator
Derrick Ansley – Passing Game Coordinator (Defense)
Anthony Campanile – Linebackers/Running Game Coordinator
Wendel Davis – Defensive Quality Control
Ryan Downard – Defensive Backs
Sean Duggan – Defensive Assistant
Vince Oghobaase – Assistant Defensive Line
Anthony Perkins – Defensive Quality Control
Jason Rebrovich – Defensive Line
Special Teams Coaching Staff
Rich Bisaccia – Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Byron Storer – Assistant Special Teams
Kyle Wilber – Special Teams Quality Control
Strength and Conditioning Staff
Aaron Hill – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Marcus Jones – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Ben Schumacher – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Loading comments...