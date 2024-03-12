Report: Packers still active in the free agent linebacker market

The Carolina Panthers agreed to sign former Denver Broncos linebacker Joey Jewell to a three-year, $22.75 million contract on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The deal includes a $7 million signing bonus and has $10 million fully guaranteed at the time of signing.

Per Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers were “among teams interested” in Jewell before he went to Carolina. So although the team has added safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, along with the re-signing of cornerback Keisean Nixon, the Packers must still think they have enough cap space available this offseason to address the linebacker position — their largest untouched need.

At the moment, linebackers are flying off the board. According to The Athletic, 12 of the 2024 free agency class’ top 150 players were off-ball linebackers. With Jewell signed, only three remain free agents. Below are the players who have already agreed to deals before the new league deal officially begins:

The top free-agent linebackers still available, according to the same list? Devin White, Bobby Wagner and former Packer Krys Barnes. If Green Bay really is still poking around at the position, their options are getting thinner by the minute. They’ll need to swing big at a linebacker soon, if they have any hopes at adding a starter.

With Green Bay transitioning to a 4-3 defense, the team has a vacancy in their starting lineup at the linebacker level, especially after the release of De’Vondre Campbell. Quay Walker is expected to be the team’s long-term answer at the “Will” linebacker position, but the “Mike” and “Sam” positions are still wide open, though, Isaiah McDuffie should fit in somewhere.