More details emerge about the Packers’ final offer to RB Aaron Jones

One day after the Green Bay Packers officially cut him, running back Aaron Jones signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. As we’ve all learned by this point, though, numbers are not always as concrete as they are originally reported.

In this case, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Jones really signed a $6 million deal with $1 million in additional incentives. Why does that matter? Because the Packers reportedly wanted the back to slash his 2024 compensation in half from $12 million during contract discussions this offseason.

Half of 12 is 6, so Jones simply wanted to get out of Green Bay, right? Wrong. It appears that the Packers’ offer wasn’t so much half of 12 as much as it was up to half of 12. Per Schneidman, Green Bay’s final offer was a $4 million deal with an additional $2 million that could be earned via incentives, a very different contract than a true $6 million.

Assuming that those extra 2 million dollars came in the form of either playing time and/or milestone incentives, had Jones posted another season like 2023 — when he was injured several times — the back would have been left several million short of what the Vikings offered.

That’s why Jones’ camp held the line at the negotiation table and decided to go to market. You can blame whoever you want in this scenario, be it the Packers for not coughing up the couple extra million to retain a player that general manager Brian Gutekunst called “the heart of the team” a few weeks ago or Jones for quickly inking a deal with a divisional rival. From a purely financial standpoint, though, Jones’ representation seems to have made the right decision for their client.

Out goes Jones, who is one of the franchise’s all-time leaders in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In comes Josh Jacobs, who on Wednesday will officially sign a four-year contract worth $48 million.

It’s a new day in Green Bay’s backfield. After some initial confusion, the reporting is starting to catch up with the reality that is that Jones was able to find a safer contract on the open market.