Report: AJ Dillon ‘has several options’ in free agency

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has a healthy list of suitors available to him on the open market. On Wednesday, Rapoport stated that beyond the Packers, the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys are interested in the ball carrier.

It appears that Dillon is looking to sign a deal where he’s part of a running back committee, rather than being the outright number one back on a team. The Giants just agreed to sign Devin Singletary to a three-year, $19.5 million contract during the “legal tampering” portion of free agency. Meanwhile, the Colts extended Jonathan Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract back in October. The only team on the list that doesn’t have a true blue number one running back is the Cowboys, whose backfield is currently made up of 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner.

Is a return to Green Bay still in the cards for Dillon? Based on Rapoport’s wording, the Packers are still being considered. With that being said, we’ve already seen one back — Aaron Jones — turn down Green Bay once he saw what the open market was willing to offer.

Earlier this week, the Packers moved on from Jones, who eventually signed a one-year deal with the rival Minnesota Vikings. This was a response to Green Bay coming to an agreement with running back Josh Jacobs via free agency. Jacobs is expected to sign his four-year, $48 million offer on Wednesday when the new league year officially begins.

At the moment, the only backs behind Jacobs who are under contract with the Packers in 2024 are Emanuel Wilson, an undrafted rookie from last season, and Ellis Merriweather, who was signed to the team’s practice squad in Week 9. If Green Bay doesn’t add a veteran running back in free agency, assume that the team will end up taking a back in the upcoming draft to give the position some depth.