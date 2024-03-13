Wednesday Cheese Curds: Packers striking while the iron is hot

After a season that showed their rebuilding plan was ahead of schedule, the Packers have responded with an offseason I think you can describe accurately with one word: aggressive.

They moved on from Joe Barry and took a big swing on Jeff Hafley, who’s never been more than a position coach at the NFL level. They cleaned out a bunch of onerous contracts and re-worked a couple more, setting the stage for a very active week in free agency.

The Packers seem to be echoing something I’ve written about in this space before: the house money is spent, and a new era of contention appears to be at hand. That means time’s a wastin’ on getting their house in order for a promising 2024, which appears to be exactly what they’re doing.

What it amounts to remains to be seen, but the Packers have taken drastic and necessary steps to build on their 2023 success, which is good. The NFL wasn’t going to wait around for this young team to gel and reach their full potential. They’ve got the pieces in place to make things happen now, and Brian Gutekunst is doing all he can to continue to add more.

McKinney seems like a good fit for a few reasons, but the biggest might be that the Packers have literally one other safety on the roster.

Every player acquisition is a gamble, but gambles in free agency tend to be a bit more expensive than most.

It’s hard to grade moves when zero football has been played, but here’s one look at how the Packers have done.

Amid their work handing out big checks this week, the Packers formally announced changes to their coaching staff, including their strength and conditioning coaches.

Rodgers, notoriously distraction-averse, appears to be seriously considering Kennedy’s overtures.

I appreciate whoever’s behind these doing their part to make the world a little more surreal.