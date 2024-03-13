Draft Talk: Free agency updates and 2024 safety rankings

We have a lot to get into in this week’s episode of Draft Talk. Our hosts, Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke, talk through all of the latest happenings with your Green Bay Packers — whose roster has been altered significantly through free agency already.

Do we like the signing of Xavier McKinney? What are our thoughts on the Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs swap? Was Keisean Nixon really worth re-signing as a kick returner and starting nickel back? Tune in to hear our thoughts on those subjects and more!

After hitting on the first wave of free agency, Draft Talk returns to its regularly scheduled programming: ranking the top safeties in the upcoming 2024 draft. For the most part, there is a top tier of three players at the position that separates itself from a group of interesting projects that may not make a Day 1 impact.

If you’re looking at one-dimensional safety prospects in this draft, they probably come in the mold of a dropdown strong safety, as McKinney is expected to play free safety in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s single-high defense. Unfortunately, many of the safety prospects in that second tier of players are better fits as free safeties in this system. Learn which players are good or poor scheme fits as we inch closer toward the draft.

Justis’ Top 8 Safeties

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL) Javon Bullard, Georgia Caleb Bullock, USC Beau Brade, Maryland James Williams, Miami (FL) Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Tyler’s Top 8 Safeties

Javon Bullard, Georgia Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL) Tyler Nubin, Minnesota Beau Brade, Maryland Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest Calen Bullock, USC Cole Bishop, Utah Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Timestamps

2:00: Recapping the first few days of free agency

25:30: Ranking the safeties in the 2024 draft

Previous Episodes

Next Week: Offensive line rankings

