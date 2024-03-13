2024 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks sign Packers safety target

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who had previously been on the Green Bay Packers’ radar in free agency. The 30-year-old safety has started all 79 games that he’s been available for over the last five seasons with both the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released earlier this month by the Jaguars, who were able to save $5.1 million in cap space with the move.

Following his release, it was reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that the then-unrestricted free agent would go on three visits: with the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. That was the order of the scheduled visits, too, with the Packers being third in line. Unfortunately for them, Jenkins signed with the first team that brought him in, meaning that Green Bay never really even had a chance to sign the veteran. At the moment, contract details on Jenkins’ new deal with the Seahawks have not been released.

Despite signing former New York Giant Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million contract, the Packers still need some help at the safety position. Their three most-played safeties last season were Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford, all defensive backs whose contracts expired with the Packers today. Savage has already signed with the Jaguars, while Owens has signed a two-year deal with the rival Chicago Bears in free agency. Ford remains a free agent.

McKinney is expected to play the free safety role in the Packers’ new single-high safety defense, meaning that the team needs a strong safety addition to pair with him. Currently, the only other safeties under contract with the Packers are second-year free safety Anthony Johnson Jr., former undrafted rookie Benny Sapp III, special teamer Zayne Anderson and former practice squadder Tyler Coyle. To say the least, it’s a little bit of a star and scrubs room right now.

According to The Athletic, the following available safeties were ranked among the free agency class’ top 150 players coming into the week:

#22 Justin Simmons

#30 Kyle Dugger

#58 Marcus Maye

#75 Julian Blackmon

#112 Quandre Diggs

#115 Tashaun Gipson Sr.

#130 Jordan Fuller

#150 Jamal Adams

Don’t be surprised if the Packers attempt to find a solid bang-for-their-buck signing at the position as free agency continues to develop.