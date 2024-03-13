Contract details released for Packers’ signings of Josh Jacobs, Xavier McKinney

On Wednesday, the NFL’s new league year officially kicked off, meaning that free agents on expiring contracts were finally able to ink deals with their new teams. We still don’t know exactly how much cap space the Green Bay Packers have to work with in 2024, as all of the details of cornerback Keisean Nixon’s deal have yet to become public, but Spotrac has updated with information on the Packers’ two biggest free agent signings: running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney.

For the purposes of this article, we’re going to focus on the payment structure and cash flow of these two deals. To put it simply: If they are good, the Packers are going to want to keep them. It’s as clear as that. With all of the cap manipulation going on in the NFL these days, it’s more important to actually hone in on the actual money moving around on a year-to-year basis than the cap hits. Easily, the most important part of contracts in the modern NFL is how teams can get out of them if things go south. That’s where we’ll be spending most of our energy here.

Josh Jacobs

As is tradition with the Packers, Jacobs received very little guaranteed money from the team. All $12.5 million in guaranteed money in Jacobs’ contract comes in the form of a signing bonus, with none of his salary or roster bonuses being promised.

Green Bay does have an out in Year 2 of this deal, as most of Jacobs’ money in 2025 will come via a $5.93 million roster bonus that will trigger on the fifth day of the new league year next season. There is a possibility that the Packers may want to post-June 1st release him in 2025, which would save them around about $8 million in cap space that summer, but would also push roughly $6 million in dead cap into 2026.

For that scenario to play out, though, Jacobs would need to have a profoundly disappointing 2024 season. As long as he’s in the ballpark of the player that he’s been over his first five seasons in the NFL, this deal should be thought of as a two-year, $23 million contract with team options of $11.5 million and $13.5 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Xavier McKinney

Like Jacobs, McKinney also received zero dollars of his salary guaranteed, despite signing a sizeable contract. Nothing beyond his $23 million signing bonus is promised.

Like Jacobs, McKinney is a possible post-June 1st release candidate in 2025, but it seems almost unfathomable that he would play poorly enough for the team to actually pull the trigger on that type of a move. In that scenario, the Packers would be able to save around $12 million in cap space, which they wouldn’t be able to use until the summer, but push $11.5 million in dead cap into 2026. Again, this almost certainly won’t happen.

This deal, functionally, boils down to a two-year, $36.9 million contract with team options of $13.35 million and $16.75 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Interestingly enough, the financial commitment for McKinney actually decreases pretty dramatically after the first season, due to the size of his roster bonus. For example, McKinney will only be making 53 percent of his Year 1 cash flow in Year 3 of his deal. For perspective, Jacobs is set to make 78 percent. McKinney will receive very little of his cash via salaries until Year 4, as the majority of his money in Years 2 and 3 will come by way of roster bonuses, which trigger on the third day of the new league year.