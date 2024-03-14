Vikings fans react to signing former Packers RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers fans’ pain from the loss of running back Aaron Jones has been matched by the excitement of Minnesota Vikings fans. One of Green Bay’s all-time greats is going to wear purple...again. While it’s still early in the NFL offseason, the banter around the transaction makes the Packers-Vikings games in 2024 out to be some of the premier “revenge game” spots in the upcoming season.

At Acme Packing Company, we’ve spent the better part of the last few days reacting to the news, including asking you — the fans — if you would have released Jones. We’ve also spent time breaking down just what exactly the Packers’ final offer was to Jones before he was cut.

Now, it’s time to venture to the other side of the transaction: How are Vikings fans reacting? Below are some of the more entertaining responses from the Minnesota loyal, be it on social media or comment sections.

we pay less for Aaron Jones than the Bears paid Swift lmfaoooopic.twitter.com/nOwBBo0XbS https://t.co/D0cQJpdI2Q — sports tweeter Matthias (tonesetter) (@KryzivenTake2) March 12, 2024

The Chicago Bear signed D’Andre Swift, who might have the worst vision among notable running backs in the NFL, to a three-year, $24 million contract during free agency. Jones will be making $6 million with the potential to earn an extra $1 million on top of that with performance-based incentives. For what it’s worth, Swift also received more guaranteed money than the Packers are paying Josh Jacobs, too. Jacobs is only promised his $12.5 million signing bonus, whereas Swift is receiving a $4 million signing bonus and $10 million in guaranteed salary over the first two years of his new contract.

I just envisioned it



It’s a windy Sunday night week 1 in Green Bay



The Vikings are blowing out the Packers in the beginning of the fourth quarter



The camera cuts to Aaron Jones on the Vikings sideline wearing a purple sombrero celebrating



He daps up Drake Maye after catching… pic.twitter.com/bPTaixI5nF — ☔️ (@Winnesota18) March 13, 2024

This one hurt. I never envisioned that there would actually be a purple sombrero. I’m begging Jones to let us have the sombrero in the divorce. Either way, the next two Packers-Vikings games will be must-watch events.

Here are some of the more popular posts from the Vikings’ subreddit as a response to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini’s tweet breaking the news that Jones would be signing on with Minnesota.

milkymanchester

Packers fans are livid right now. They love him not only as a great player, but as a leader and team culture guy. This is a huge W for Kwesi and the Vikes.

Mavman31

F*** yeah baby, I don’t even care if he sucks. I know it pisses off packer fans and I’m here for it!! So happy!!!

Yeah, this one hurts, and it’s going to continue to hurt. Unfortunately, it seems like Vikings fans know that, too.

Our sister site, the Daily Norseman, covering Minnesota received some good comments on their post announcing the news. Below are some of the highlights.

MidwinterViking

Continue the tradition of making sure no Packer fans have any jerseys from beloved players they can wear without thinking of their time with Vikings.

wludford

Good signing. And while Jones is older than Jacobs, he’s the better back. Packers screwed up on this whole deal.

We’ll see who gets the last laugh on the Jones for Jacobs swap in a couple of years, but that line about Packers jerseys is gonna sting for a while. Speaking of former Packers signing with the Vikings...here’s a response from Minnesota’s tweet officially announcing the Jones addition.

Fulfill the prophecy and acquire Rodgers. — Jake (@TwinsJake) March 12, 2024

This took me down a rabbit hole to see if there were any photoshops of Aaron Rodgers in a Vikings jersey on Google.

It might be time to ban A.I. art. That’s enough for me today.