Cheese Curds, 3/15: Packers make big free agent signings official

The ink is dry and all is now official — Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs are Green Bay Packers.

The team’s two biggest outside free-agent acquisitions in the last five years agreed to terms with the team on Monday, but they arrived in Green Bay to formally sign their new contracts on Thursday. McKinney is the highest-paid free agent since the team signed Za’Darius Smith back in 2019, when he was part of that year’s big free agent class that saw GM Brian Gutekunst spending big.

That’s the case again this year, as the team brought in Jacobs

Here's the Packers' official website's formal primer on McKinney...

...and the same for Jacobs.

After a massive season (and workload) in 2022, Jacobs took a major step back last season. He'll be looking for a big bounceback this fall.

For the first time in several years, the running back position seems like it's getting valued a bit more. But time will tell if that's a sustained trend or just a blip due to the players available in this year's class.

