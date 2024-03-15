The Vikings have jumped the Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings made a trade on Friday morning that is being seen by many as a precursor to a possible trade-up for a quarterback in April’s NFL draft. In exchange for their 2024 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick and the Las Vegas Raiders’ sixth-round pick, the Vikings received the Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick (23rd overall) and the Denver Broncos’ seventh-round pick via the Houston Texans.

The 23rd overall pick, which was sent to Houston in the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson back in 2022, is slotted just two picks ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick in this draft cycle. The big question now is whether or not the Vikings will actually turn in that selection or if they’ll package the 23rd pick along with their original first-round selection (11th overall) to move up in the draft for a quarterback.

At the moment, four quarterback prospects are ranked as first-round picks based on the consensus draft board: Caleb Williams (ranked as the top player in the class), Drake Maye (2nd), Jayden Daniels (3rd) and J.J. McCarthy (10th). Currently, the Vikings’ top pick sits around the McCarthy range, meaning that they’ll likely need to move up for one of the other three quarterbacks if they aren’t sold on the Michigan Wolverine.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport compared the trade to the maneuvering that the Philadelphia Eagles did back in 2016 to trade up for quarterback Carson Wentz. Back then, the Eagles moved up from 13th to 8th overall before eventually trading all the way up to the 2nd overall pick, which landed them Wentz. The cost of that final leg of the trade was the 8th, 77th and 100th picks in the 2016 draft along with a first-round pick in 2017 and a second-round pick in 2018 in exchange for the 2nd overall pick in 2016 and a 2017 fifth-round draft choice.

Considering the fact that the Vikings’ quarterbacks room is currently comprised of Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall after Kirk Cousins was allowed to walk in free agency this offseason, it’s a pretty safe bet that Minnesota knows they’re going to need to draft one of the top rookie quarterbacks in this class. Their presumed starter at the moment is Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the team in free agency and has thrown a total of nine touchdowns over the last two seasons.

So while the Vikings currently hold the 23rd pick in the class now, don’t be surprised if that draft choice eventually falls into the hands of the Washington Commanders or New England Patriots — two rebuilding teams that made changes in leadership this offseason and are picking second and third in the draft, respectively.