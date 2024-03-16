Free agents are already coming to play with Packers QB Jordan Love

Back in 2021, after a standoff with the Green Bay Packers, then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told the press, “Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination, people are coming here to play with me.” Well, now free agents are citing current Packers quarterback Jordan Love as a major reason for signing with the team.

In his first press availability since being signed by Green Bay, safety Xavier McKinney — who signed a four-year, $67 million contract this week — called Love “a really good quarterback” when asked what he thought about the Packers when McKinney faced off against the team with the New York Giants during the 2023 regular season. Running back Josh Jacobs, who signed a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, first brought up the “young quarterback” when asked what he saw in Green Bay before joining the team. Jacobs added, “I was telling people when we was scouting from when we was playing [the Packers] last year, I seen [Love] make some throws. I’m like, yeah, a lot of people can’t do ‘em.”

So while Rodgers did play the most seasons in Green Bay in Packers history, he might have underestimated how easily his talents could be replaced in a “what have you done for me lately” league. Already, players are flocking to play with Love.

In non-Love news, McKinney also noted on Friday that “the plan” is for him to play “everywhere” in the secondary, which means that the team might not have as rigid definitions for their free safety and strong safety positions under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as we were led to have believed. The door is now open for the team to play left and right safeties and have one of them roll down into the box based on how offenses line up.

On the Jacobs front, he said that around 10 or 12 teams were interested in him at the start of free agency, noting that everything seemed to move quickly on his end as soon as the legal tampering period opened up. It’s quite possible that Love could have been the difference between the Packers being able to land the former Alabama running back.