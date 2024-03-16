Former Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell has thoughts on franchise on the way out

Based on his recent activity on social media, it appears that former Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is holding some animosity toward the organization after being released from his five-year, $50 million contract this offseason. Earlier this week, he posted, “Someone is about to get a great football player that’s been badly misused. O well let’s get it though,” to his Instagram page.

As The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman noted on Twitter/X, Campbell had previously praised the Packers’ defensive coaching staff for allowing him to play a singular role in the team’s defense following his First-Team All-Pro season in 2021. After that year, his first with the Packers, he signed his long-term extension with the team.

The following is what Campbell had to say at the time, via Schneidman:

I was like, the only way I will come is if you let me do this and only this. I don’t want play SAM, MIKE and WILL ... I had one job responsibility here that allowed me to excel week-in and week-out rather than going into a game plan where you’re playing three or four different positions

A visit down the road of Campbell’s likes on Twitter/X also shows the following post, which claims that the Packers are “the worst team on how they treat the player’s on their way out”:

This isn’t the first time that Campbell has made noise on social media, as claimed that he was no longer going to play through injuries for the Packers during the 2023 regular season:

Not going out my way anymore and I’m not playing through injuries anymore cause when s*** goes wrong they always use it against you. I’m treating everyone accordingly and giving them the same energy they giving me. Focus on yourself and your mental 59 you owe it to yourself

Following that incident, Campbell claimed that he was “not talking about nothing that happened on the internet” and never addressed those comments any further. In Weeks 16 and 17, the two weeks after Campbell’s statement, he was an inactive in two consecutive Packers wins. When he returned to the lineup in Week 17 and the playoffs, he was used as a rotational player who often played passing downs opposite of Quay Walker while Isaiah McDuffie was used as a run downs linebacker — a role that defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who coached Campbell during his entire Packers career, had previously not deployed during his time in Green Bay.

So don’t expect Campbell to come around Dairyland very much in his post-Packers career, as he seems to hold a good amount of frustration about how his time in Green Bay ended. Campbell has signed with his fourth team in his NFL career this offseason, joining the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year contract.