Packers announce jersey numbers for free agent signings

You can now buy Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney jerseys from the Green Bay Packers’ Pro Shop, as the team has announced their free agent signings’ new numbers. Jacobs will be wearing #8 while McKinney will sport #29.

Jacobs landed #8 via 2023 fifth-round quarterback Sean Clifford, who will now wear #6. Clifford wore #14 in college and high school, so it doesn’t appear that he had much of an emotional connection to #8. Meanwhile, Jacobs has worn #8 in high school, in college at Alabama and with the Las Vegas Raiders.

McKinney’s #29 was also a number that was taken up until a few days ago. Practice squad cornerback Zyon Gilbert held that number and has since made the swap to #30. McKinney wore #29 with the New York Giants, but he wore #15 with Alabama and in high school.

McKinney, comically, learned quickly why #15 — a number retired in honor of former Packers quarterback Bart Starr — was not worn by any player currently on Green Bay’s roster.

At the moment, it appears that the Packers’ internal signings will keep their numbers, too. Running back AJ Dillon, tight end Tyler Davis, linebacker Kristian Welch, cornerback Keisean Nixon and cornerback Corey Ballentine are all expected to don the same numbers that they’ve worn for Green Bay in the past.