Packers Reacts Results: Most fans say they would have brought Aaron Jones back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Let’s react to the Green Bay Packers’ free agency signings! Generally, fans seem to have positive views of the additions of safety Xavier McKinney and running Josh Jacobs, but one was more well-received than the other. Let’s get into it.

Packers fans overwhelmingly support the team signing safety Xavier McKinney in free agency. Despite signing a four-year, $67 million contract that pays the non-Pro Bowler like a top three safety in the league, fans are ecstatic that the franchise was able to land the top free agent at the position that was relatively vacant going into the offseason.

As we explained earlier this week, McKinney’s deal is functionally a two-year, $36.9 million contract with team options for $13.4 million and $16.8 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively. With the Packers currently having nearly $90 million in cap space for the 2025 season, this is pretty close to a no-risk deal, in terms of the squad being able to retain its own talent moving forward, despite the perceived “overpay.”

Ultimately, 96 percent of fans gave the McKinney signing an A or B grade. Only 1 percent gave McKinney’s addition either a D or F grade.

One signing that is a little less popular, but is still viewed positively, is the addition of running back Josh Jacobs. 77 percent of Packers fans gave the deal an A or B grade while 5 percent responded with a D or F grade.

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the team that functions as a two-year, $23 million deal with team options of $11.5 million and $13.5 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Those who dislike the signing of Jacobs seem to feel one of two ways. First, they feel that Jacobs’ 2022 season should have been more productive to warrant a deal of his stature, though, Jacobs has since stated that 10 to 12 teams were interested in him in free agency — driving up his price. Second, some fans might be looking at the alternative that was bringing back Aaron Jones, a fan favorite, at a lower short-term cost.

Speaking of Jones, fewer than one-third of Packers fans say they would have let the running back walk this offseason. Based on the reporting out there, Green Bay asked Jones to take a paycut from his $12 million figure in 2024. Their final offer was a one-year deal with a base of $4 million that could increase by $2 million via incentives earned during the 2024 season. Jones’ camp turned that contract down, which led to the Packers deciding to release the back. Now, he’s playing on a one-year, $6 million deal — the cost that Green Bay would have paid if Jones hit all of his incentives in 2024 — with the Minnesota Vikings. He can also earn an additional $1 million in incentives this season.