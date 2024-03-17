2024 NFL Free Agency: The linebacker market is dry

Over the weekend, linebackers continued to fly off the NFL's free agency board. The Seattle Seahawks signed former Miami Dolphin Jerome Baker to a one-year, $7 million contract. Former Washington Commander Cody Barton signed with the Denver Broncos. Even De’Vondre Campbell was signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

To put it simply, the linebacker market is as dry as any position after one week of free agency. According to Pro Football Focus, there were 24 off-ball linebackers worth ranking in the company’s top 249 free-agent prospects coming into the free-agency period. Currently, only four of them are available: Zach Cunningham, Shaquille Leonard, Denzel Perryman and Isaiah Simmons.

There’s been essentially no update on the status of Cunningham, Leonard and Simmons, but NFL reporter Aaron Wilson stated on Saturday that Perryman is having “productive contract discussions” with both the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, meaning that another linebacker may come off the board soon.

It’s getting to the point where the Green Bay Packers may want to start looking at the veteran trade market, even if it’s for a short-term stopgap player. The Packers’ new 4-3 defense, which theoretically should be playing its nickel cornerback less than they did under Joe Barry, demands three starting linebackers. Currently, those players are Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch and/or Christian Young. McDuffie was a rotational player last year, often being pulled off the field on passing downs, while Welch was a special teams-only player and Young was converting from the safety position on the practice squad.

It’s not looking great right now, so don’t be surprised if the team ends up trying to re-sign reserve linebacker and special teams contributor Eric Wilson in free agency. It was previously reported that Wilson was a player that the team wanted to bring back, but there have been no updates on that front in about a week.

The fact that the draft class isn’t particularly strong at the linebacker position, either, didn’t help slow down the free-agent market this year. Only five linebackers are ranked inside the consensus draft board’s top 120 with the top player being 45th-ranked Edgerrin Cooper of Texas A&M. Luckily for Packers fans who want to see the team address the position via the draft, Cooper is one of the first two players who was reported to have a “top 30” private visit with Green Bay.

So who will start at linebacker for Green Bay this year? It’s anyone’s guess. What we do know is that their options are narrowing.