Former Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell goes on social media rant about team

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has never been shy on social media. In December, he let the world know that he was no longer going to play through injuries for the Packers, stating, “When s*** goes wrong they always use it against you.” Earlier this week, after being released by the team, he posted on his Instagram page that he was “badly misused” by the franchise. On Sunday, he spent a good amount of expounding on those thoughts on Twitter/X.

Campbell claims that he was able to make All-Pro by turning down the Packers’ requests to be used in certain ways. According to the linebacker, a couple of the reasons why his play declined in 2022 and 2023 were because the team wanted him to break based on the quarterback’s eyes, rather than keying on routes, and that he didn’t get to press receivers or tight ends when detached from the box.

Fast forward to 2022, 2023 season I tried to be a team guy and play within the system and do what they asked “Be more visual on QB and not look up routes” “Back up from LOS so I’m not pressing every WR or TE” Look at what happened. They had me, Quay out there looking clueless smh — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Campbell also stated that he was never asked to take a pay cut to remain on the roster in 2024. The linebacker had three years left on his five-year, $50 million deal when Green Bay elected to release him earlier this offseason. Since his release, he has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also liked the tweet, which adds just another level to the comment.

The organization didn’t even call me to ask if I wanted to take a pay cut. They just released me after going in the media and saying me and Aaron jones were apart of the future plans. They could’ve just told me the truth. I could easily be bitter but I’m not. https://t.co/f9Wvqbgiqv — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

According to him, the run game also suffered due to the defensive scheme. Per Campbell, the Packers’ linebackers were taught to slow play their run fits so that they could trigger at the same time as the team’s safeties in an effort to limit the defense getting “gashed.”

Because we ran a split safety system meaning we use our safeties a lot in the run fit so if I shoot my gap before the safety triggers we can get gashed so most of the time me and quay were just tryna buy time for our safeties to get there. We don’t have MOFC structure https://t.co/HVdFC5LP6d — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Campbell also claimed that the defense turned around when he began to meet privately with Matt LaFleur and told the head coach that the team “needed to be more aggressive.” In this context, aggressive meant playing more press man coverage and blitzing more from the second level of the defense.

You wanna know why we played better??? Because I started going and having private meetings with Matt telling him we needed to be more aggressive. We needed more man and we needed to blitz more and what happened when they listened to me. WE PLAYED WELL AND WON ITS NO COINCIDENCE https://t.co/YlSPBU175D — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Not everything was negative, though, as Campbell said that fellow linebacker Quay Walker was also misused, as he was “thinking too much” in defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme. Per Campbell, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme “will fit [Walker] perfectly.”

Quay is going to be just fine. They just had him thinking too much he’s a dawg you don’t make dawgs think you just let them play. He’s a great player. I think this new system will fit him perfectly. https://t.co/2eheqGVa4S — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) March 17, 2024

Ultimately, who knows who is truly at fault for Campbell’s decline, be it Campbell’s usage, Campbell himself or the injuries that Campbell stacked up over the years. It doesn’t appear that he has many nice things to say about the Packers’ coaching staff, even if he calls Green Bay’s organization the best he’s ever been a part of.