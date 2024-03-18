Get ready for a lot of Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie this fall.

The Green Bay Packers could do far worse than these two players as their top two linebackers in 2024, but they are the only players with any substantial experience in the team’s linebacker room at present. Considering that position is one that will need a bigger group of bodies in Jeff Hafley’s defense than in the previous 3-4 scheme, it’s at least somewhat concerning that the team has not yet signed an outside free agent at that position — and that special teamer Kristian Welch is the only player who has re-signed.

After the Packers’ big spending spree on the first day or two of free agency, when they brought in two big names and re-signed Keisean Nixon, it has been all quiet on Lombardi Avenue. Maybe the team is just biding its time, waiting for all of the big money to get thrown around and getting ready to pounce in the second wave of free agency.

Then again, maybe the team is done making substantial additions in the market and is turning its attention over to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Packers do have 11 picks this year, including five in the first 91 picks and another six on day three of the draft, so there will be plenty of ammunition to find young players who should be able to contribute in a meaningful way this fall.

But for now, fans are back to waiting and wondering about what the team’s plans are, especially at linebacker. And there’s not all that much left to be excited about on the free agent market.

