2024 NFL Free Agency: Panthers sign T Yosh Nijman to two-year contract

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Carolina Panthers had signed former Green Bay Packers tackle Yosh NIjman via free agency. Nijman, who joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, had played 67 games for the team, including 22 starts — mostly during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Going into last offseason, with uncertainty at left tackle due to David Bakhtiari’s injury history, most believed that Nijman had the inside track to be the Packers’ left tackle — if Bakhtiari wasn’t ready to play. Instead, that job ended up going to Rasheed Walker, then a second-year seventh-round pick. Nijman did see the field, though, as he and Walker often rotated, to varying degrees, on a series-by-series basis during the 2023 campaign.

In total, Nijman played a total of 1,591 offensive snaps for the Packers and 341 special teams reps during his stint in Green Bay. Nijman also showed a knack for blocking field goals on the kick block unit, which shouldn’t be surprising considering that he’s a 6’7” lineman.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Nijman signed a two-year contract worth a base value of $8 million that can hit $15 million with incentives. $5 million of that base value is guaranteed. On paper, this is a low-risk, high-reward deal for the Panthers, who signed a top-level swing tackle to a contract that scales to a still below-market-value contract if Nijman does end up breaking into the starting lineup.

The Panthers have been working overtime to fix their offensive line this free agency period, adding guards Damien Lewis (four years, $53 million) and Robert Hunt (five years, $100 million) to their unit. Carolina also brings back Ikem Ekwonu, a 2022 first-round pick, and Taylor Moton, who has started every game for the Panthers since the 2018 season, at tackle.

It will be hard for Nijman to see playing time in Carolina, but at least he’s being compensated like one of the best backups in the league — which he is.

On the Packers’ end of things, this is just yet another offensive lineman that they’ve lost in free agency over the year. Earlier this offseason, the squad also lost guard Jon Runyan Jr. to the New York Giants. Runyan, like Nijman, was a rotational player for Green Bay in 2023, splitting time at right guard with 2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan.

Currently, the only backup offensive lineman on the Packers’ roster with any sort of significant playing time under his belt is guard Royce Newman, who is going into the final year of his rookie contract. With so many players on Green Bay’s offensive line only having one or two years remaining on their current deals, assume that the team will take multiple players at the position in next year’s draft.