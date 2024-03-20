Wednesday Cheese Curds: Are the Packers having a successful offseason?

There’s some space to breathe for the Packers (and Packers fans) now that the free agency bonanza seems to have truly died down. So, where do the Packers now stand? Are they better than they were? How much will they miss the pieces they’ve lost?

Broadly speaking, they do seem to be in a better place than they were a week and a half ago. They’ve conclusively answered the David Bakhtiari question and moved on from disgruntled De’Vondre Campbell and whatever salient points he may have had about the former defensive coaching staff. They’ve jettisoned Aaron Jones and replaced him with Josh Jacobs, who should at the very least be able to replicate Jones’ on-field production. And they’ve also signed Xavier McKinney, perhaps the best player available at the safety position, a spot where the Packers desperately needed an upgrade.

They’ll miss Jones, to be sure, but it’s hard to call Bakhtiari and Campbell significant losses except on the team’s balance sheet. Bakhtiari has been more of an idea than a player since January 31, 2020, but that chapter is now closed. Campbell’s age and a litany of injuries appear to have caught up to him in 2023, regardless of how he was used.

It’s hard not to come to the conclusion that the Packers have had a successful offseason so far. They’ve handled their tough questions and upgraded one of their most glaring needs. If that’s not a success, what is?

