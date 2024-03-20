Packers will host Ohio State DT Michael Hall, Jr. on Top-30 Draft visit

We can add another name to the list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects who will be visiting the Green Bay Packers between now and late April. After linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M) and offensive lineman Zak Zinter (Michigan) were reported last week, news about visitors had died down until Wednesday, when a third planned visitor was reported.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall, Jr. will be taking a visit with the Packers, along with a handful of other teams. That group includes Hall’s hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. The news comes on the same day as Ohio State’s Pro Day, during which Hall worked out in defensive line drills.

According to one Ohio State reporter, Hall posted a 9-foot-3 broad jump and ran his 40-yard dash in the 4.75-4.8 range, numbers that would put him in elite company among defensive tackles. Even a 40 time a tenth of a second slower (4.90) would be above the 90th percentile of players at his position. Hall is currently ranked 69th on one consensus draft board, suggesting he could hear his name called in the late second or early third round.

A former 4-star recruit, Hall declared for the 2024 NFL Draft this year following a redshirt sophomore season that saw him play in 12 of the Buckeyes’ 13 games. Hall posted just two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023, numbers that dipped from the year before when he posted 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. However, rushing the passer is generally seen as his primary strength, and multiple scouting reports (including from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com) suggest that his best fit could come as a 3-technique in a 4-3 front.

With that said, the Packers already have a few of those types of players on the roster, with Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks both fitting that mold to an extent. The fact that they would use a valuable Top-30 pick on Hall suggests that they are legitimately interested in him, however, given the frequency at which the Packers have acquired players who they have invited for formal visits to Green Bay in recent years.