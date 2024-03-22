The biggest addition to the Green Bay Packers’ linebacker room so far this offseason took place on Thursday, when the team re-signed Eric Wilson to a new contract. Wilson, who started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, at least helps maintain some depth at the position heading into a 2024 season that will see the Packers change up their base defense.

That change has them in need of more bodies at the linebacker spot, especially after releasing De’Vondre Campbell. The moves — and the lack of impact additions in free agency — spell a big role for 4th-year pro Isaiah McDuffie, but the team surely plans to bring another couple of bodies into the room via the NFL Draft.

As a result, Green Bay’s scouts and GM Brian Gutekunst are still making the rounds as college Pro Days continue. This week saw several big programs host theirs, including Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. Notably, Gutekunst is not in attendance for Michigan’s Pro Day today, but the Packers’ connections with that program are fairly strong and they are already scheduled to bring in one Wolverine (offensive lineman Zak Zinter) for a Top-30 visit. Gutekunst’s absence is a bit surprising, however, given the glut of high-level prospects coming out of the Michigan program this year — a group that includes at least one interesting linebacker in Junior Colson.

Expect news of more visits to continue rolling in as Pro Days start to wind down over the next two weeks, but until then we’ll still be keeping an eye on workout results and injury updates from those events.

Given the lack of other options currently on the roster and the fact that the Packers appear set on playing Quay Walker at the Will linebacker spot, that suggests that McDuffie will be in for a large role. It's a good thing his new defensive coordinator is familiar with him!

The Packers get mentions here under "most head-scratching" (Josh Jacobs) and best (Xavier McKinney) signings.

Gutekunst was in Alabama on Wednesday, where McKinstry ran a 4.47 40 after having to sit out drills in Indianapolis. However, he won't be in attendance for Michigan's Pro Day on Friday.

