WROPS’ most underrated wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers did a phenomenal job in acquiring pass-catchers last season. From Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft at the tight end spot to wide receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks (to say nothing of Bo Melton), you could argue they are set for the foreseeable future with a group of players at least average or better, all on rookie contracts.

It’s a great position to be in, but I wouldn’t totally discount the possibility that they spend at least one pick on receiver in this draft. While they don’t really need to, the fact is that you can never have too much depth at any position, and that if they are going with the best player available with some of they early picks, there’s a good chance an outstanding receiver falls into their lap. This is a deep, talented class.

As mentioned in the Overrated WRs column a few days ago, WROPS/WROBA has been reworked to reflect the realities of college football, to deal with completion percentage inflation, and to reward the prospect for what they do more than what their quarterback does. For more information, please read the about the updates here, and if you’re unfamiliar with WROPS/QBOPS, please check out the glossary. Full 2024 WROPS data can be accessed here.

Now, on to the underrated.

Javon Baker, UCF

Age – 22 (Note: This represents the oldest the prospect will be in this calendar year.)

52 catches, 1139 yards, 7 TDs, 21.9 Yards per Reception.

WROPS: .347/.723/.1.069 WROBA: 175; 2022 WROBA: 100, RAS: 7.85

Consensus: 111th overall

Baker has the misfortune of having posted a fairly pedestrian RAS in a year of ubiquitous 9s. Of the 44 receivers on my draft sheet, 16 posted RAS scores above 9.0. Eleven of those 16 exceeded a 9.5. Baker’s other big liability is that he played for UCF against generally poor competition, with a -.184 SOD, and we should certainly take that into account.

With the negatives out of the way, Baker finished first overall in WROBA and second in WROPS. Often when I pick the underdogs in these columns, the biggest negative is age. That is not so with Baker, who will conclude 2024 at just 22 years old and is therefore one of the youngest receivers in the draft. He’s also 4th among draft-eligible receivers in yards per route run, trailing only Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison, and Troy Franklin. Baker’s catch percentage is a little on the low side, though John Rhys Plumlee wasn’t the most accurate quarterback in the world, and Baker’s 17.1 ADOT trails only Jermaine Burton, Tez Walker, and Bub Means.

More than anything, Baker’s tape is also excellent. He runs the entire route tree and never rounds off his cuts. He’s not huge, but he has a broad frame and he’s adept at creating separation with subtle, physical leverage, especially over the middle of the field. Baker also didn’t benefit from gadget plays out of the slot, working outside against boundary corners 75% of the time, although he was outstanding when moved inside as well. He had a small issue with drops, but given his ADOT and the fact that drops are one of the more easily remedied issues a receiver can have, it’s not terribly concerning.

And he’s not a bad athlete, though I think he’s suffering a bit by comparison. However, it’s worth noting just how many good receivers the Packers have picked in the past with similar RAS scores. James Jones, Jayden Reed, Davante Adams, and Jordy Nelson all posted similar RAS scores, and when watching Baker, I would say he moves like something just short of Adams, but more fluid, and crisper than Jones. (Who was very good!)

I wish we had a few additional testing metrics on Baker, and people not doing the agility drills is killing me, but on tape he looks quick, agile, strong, and smart. And hey, he’s still just a kid. He’s currently projected in the middle of the fourth round, but don’t be surprised if he ends up outperforming many of the 9-RAS guys projected to go much earlier.

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Age – 23

52 catches, 1139 yards, 7 TDs, 21.9 Yards per Reception.

WROPS: .403/.675/1.079 WROBA: 172; 2022 WROBA: 136, RAS: 9.55

Consensus: 85th overall

While Baker led in WROBA, it was Burton who took the WROPS crown, catching everything Jalen Milroe threw at him, often far, far downfield. Milroe is a good place to start with Burton, because Burton’s college career is really a tale of two quarterbacks. Anyone who watched Alabama play in 2023 immediately understood the limitations of their flawed quarterback. Wile Jalen Milroe produced outstanding raw statistics, he was very much a gimmick quarterback who either threw a screen pass, looked for/threw a bomb, or ran the ball. There was no intermediate passing game to speak of, and the playground nature of the whole thing meant that the receivers were primarily asked to run scramble drills.

Burton excelled in this role, but the lack of structure in the passing game really did him dirty in terms of producing good tape. From a technical standpoint, his 2023 tape is pretty rough.

Fortunately, we have 2022 to look back on, when Alabama’s quarterback was Bryce Young. Young was a mobile college quarterback like Milroe, but he was much better about running a mature offense and using that mobility to buy time in the pocket to set up what one would call more “normal” throws. Young also lacked Milroe’s raw arm strength, and the passing game was much more focused on the short and intermediate game, peppered by the occasional bomb. And even though the passing attack was wildly different in 2022, Burton was still absolutely outstanding, finishing 15th overall in our newly adjusted WROBA, with a .381/.559/.939 WROPS slash.

We annoyingly don’t have agility drills, but Burton is an explosive burner, and while you wouldn’t know it from his 2023 film, he’s skilled across the entire route tree. While not as shifty as Baker, he’s precise in his movement and although the technical mastery is on display in 2022, we should not totally discount the weirdness of 2023 as a positive when viewed in conjunction with his more technically sound 2022. There was no receiver in all of football who ran a better scramble drill than Burton. His improvisation on busted plays and understanding the strengths of his quarterback are among the primary reasons the Tide’s offense worked at all. At the next level Burton will be at least average in running any given offense, but when his quarterback starts to roll out or buy time, watch out. His internal clock is excellent and he instinctively knows where to go immediately when a play breaks down.

If you’re casually watching tape, make absolutely sure you watch Young-Burton and Milroe-Burton. It’s like watching two different players. Both are excellent and he shouldn’t be hanging around until the middle of the third round.

And now for the deep cut.

Reggie Brown – James Madison

Age – ???

53 catches, 1054 yards, 9 TDs, 19.9 Yards per Reception.

WROPS: .357/.656/1.014 WROBA: 158, RAS (Pro Day, unofficial): 5.62. 3-Cone: 6.97

Consensus: 410

We may have to wait for Dane Brugler’s amazing detective work to know exactly how old Brown is, but it’s safe to assume as a redshirt senior that he’s around 24. Brown played his entire career for James Madison and was promoted, along with the school itself, to D1 for the 2022 season. JMU has made the most of their short time in the college big leagues and although the Sun Belt isn’t the toughest division out there, with quality of opposition being lackluster, Brown’s efforts were nonetheless impressive. He only had 24 receptions in 2022, but that was actually the second-most on the team.

In 2023, he exploded into the primary outside receiver role for the Dukes, posting a 1,000-yard season that was as efficient as anyone in the nation. Brown put up 160 yards and 2 scores on Utah State and an incredible 202 and 2 scores on an overmatched UConn team, while eclipsing 50 yards in 10 of 13 games.

While not the greatest athlete, he did meet the Packers’ 3-cone threshold at his pro day, and while he spent 85% of his snaps outside in 2023, he looks and moves like a slot receiver. As an NFL slot, he would present some unique challenges to opposing nickel DBs, and his athletic profile would play much more favorably. While you absolutely should not scout highlight reels, I would urge you to take a look at this one.

Many small school highlight packages are filled with receivers running wide open on busted coverages, and yes, there is some of that here, but don’t watch that. Instead watch:

Brown’s “late hands” on his over-the-shoulder catches How he sheds tacklers in the open field on short throws His burst once he sees open space in front of him The way he adjusts to the occasional poorly thrown ball.

Brown should have some advanced skills at his age, and he does, but I also suspect that he’s a better athlete than his pro day would tell you. The top of the WROBA chart is filled with consensus first rounders, 9-RAS guys, and Brown. While these seasons do just pop up once in awhile, there is usually some underlying reason for the big jump, and I see some real skill here. And since there’s no chance the guy is drafted, you can sign him to your practice squad to find out for yourself.

Honorable Mention: Xavier Legette – South Carolina

Age – 23

71 catches, 1255 yards, 7 TDs, 17.7 Yards per Reception.

WROPS: .439/.583/1.022; WROBA: 154, RAS: 9.92

Consensus: 48

Legette is an honorable mention only because I don’t think 48 is unreasonable. He’s a one-year wonder, and if he wound up a bit like Jonathan Mingo I wouldn’t be THAT surprised. That said, I suspect Legette winds up being on par with the very top guys in this draft, and more than anything, watching him in conjunction with Mingo serves to highlight some of Mingo’s issues in college and the superiority of Legette’s game

Mingo and Legette had similar ADOTs in their final season (14.5 for Mingo, 13.8 for Legette) and they carry similar builds, but unlike Legette, Mingo couldn’t really handle the deep stuff well. Mingo’s catch percentage was terrible, and while Jaxson Dart was at least partially responsible, his teammate (and future Packer) Malik Heath did not have similar issues.

Mingo also had the benefit of Heath on the other side, as it was Heath and not Mingo that led the team in targets and drew the opponents’ best cornerback. Legette on the other hand, led his team in targets by far, caught almost everything Spencer Rattler threw at him, and did far, far more damage than any other Gamecock receiver. Rattler has been an extremely conservative quarterback for the duration of his long college career, but that didn’t matter to Legette, who turned everything into a home run. His 17.7 Y/C was by far the best on the team, with the next five most targeted pass-catchers on averaging less than 10 Y/C as a unit.

Unlike almost every other 220 pound tank of a receiver, Legette can run the route tree or plow people over or dominate the slot. Defenses know that with Mingo, or any other pseudo-Deebo Samuel, you can generally win by keeping them in front of you. For those guys to work, they need to be credible receivers in addition to credible tanks, and that is exactly what we have here. Legette’s tape is super fun.

He finished ahead of Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze in WROBA. He faced very difficult defenses, lighting up North Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida, and putting a respectable 7 catch, 71-yard line up against Georgia in a narrow loss. He was 5th in yards per route run, and at 23, he’s not even that old.

The 48th pick in the draft is a high pick, but even there, he’s still a bargain. If you think you want Malachi Corley, the guy you actually want is Xavier Legette.