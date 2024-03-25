The Green Bay Packers have a good one — we all saw the development from Jordan Love over the 2023 season, and after getting a one-year contract extension last year, he’s going to cash in with a huge new deal this summer. Given that success and the surprise playoff appearance (and surprise Wild Card win) that he contributed to, it should come as no surprise that he’s confident heading into his second season as a starter.

This weekend, Love made an appearance on a podcast with former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, a player who knows a thing or two about good Green Bay Packers quarterbacks. After all, Clark was one of the two starting safeties for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, when Aaron Rodgers carved up that team’s secondary en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

Love and the 2024 Packers have their sights set on similar heights this season. With the young offense having come together over the second half of the 2023 season and a new defense that everyone in the organization seems to be excited about, the vibes coming out of 1265 Lombardi Ave. are high.

In the next few weeks, the work truly begins when the Packers fire up the offseason program. The team will need to put in plenty of work to achieve those goals. But it’s exciting to see the team already having a title as a realistic aim in just the second year under a new starting quarterback.

Talking for former NFL safety Ryan Clark, Love said "people know what we're about now" when discussing the team's lofty goals for the upcoming season.

Jacobs has caught at least 20 passes in each of his five seasons and had back-to-back years with 50 receptions in 2021 and 2022, but he's eyeing an even bigger impact in that phase of the game now that he's wearing green and gold.

Because they're still sitting in a solid position relative to the salary cap, don't be shocked if the Packers find another interesting veteran safety in the weeks leading up to the draft. Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon are still intriguing players who could pair well with Xavier McKinney.

There have already been some big discounts offered at the Pro Shop's website, but the in-person tent sale is back in a few weeks for people in the area.

