Tuesday Cheese Curds: Lots of work yet to be done in a busy Packers offseason

Once free agency dies down, it can feel like the offseason is basically over. The anticipation of the spending avalanche gives way to the excitement of new players arriving and the frustration of aging favorites departing. There’s the NFL Draft, to be sure, but that’s still an agonizing month away, and the expectations for draft picks are quite different than high-priced free agents.

But the late offseason can still bear a lot of fruit. The Packers showed last year what an impact a home-run draft class can have, and a few of the Packers’ most notable free agent signings have come pretty late in the game. Keisean Nixon signed with the Packers on this date in 2022, well past the biggest wave of free agent spending. Charles Woodson didn’t sign with the Packers until May, and De’Vondre Campbell wasn’t on board until June.

The point is, the Packers can change a lot between now and their first kickoff this fall. As much as this team has changed already, there is a lot of work yet to be done.

