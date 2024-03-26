Packers sign NFL record-holding kicker

On Tuesday, while both Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst were at the NFL’s league meetings in Orlando, Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports reported that his client Greg Joseph would join the Packers as a placekicker who will compete with 2023 rookie draft pick Anders Carlson in training camp. Joseph has prior experience in the NFL, as he’s been a member of six franchises — most recently the Minnesota Vikings.

As Tessler noted, Joseph set the record for the most game-winning field goals in a season with five. He also led the NFL in touchback percent in 2021, a number that may no longer be so important now that the league has approved the XFL-style kickoff for a one-year trial run.

This wasn’t the first clue that the Packers were unhappy going into the offseason with just one experienced kicker on the roster. Earlier this spring, it was reported that Green Bay had previously agreed to sign a veteran kicker before the place kicker pulled out and chose a different destination.

This should be a true kicking competition between Joseph and Carlson in 2024, as Carlson is on thin ice and Joseph signed a contract worth only $1.3 million, hardly promising him a starting job.

According to Pro Football Focus, which bases its grades on makes and misses from different distances, Carlson ranked 38th in the NFL out of the 41 place kickers who registered at least one kick last season. The only players that Carlson’s 42.4 grade scored better than? Lucas Harvrisik, fellow 2023 rookie draft pick Chad Ryland and Mason Crosby — the Packers’ all-time scoring leader who had eight field goal attempts with the New York Giants last year.

Joseph ranked slightly better at 26th with a grade of 64.2. That mark was Joseph’s best grade from PFF since his 71.0 season with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Generally, Joseph’s statistics have usually hovered around the league average. Don’t expect some sort of an All-Pro performance out of the kicker, but even an average performance is a long way from how the Packers played in the kicking game last season.