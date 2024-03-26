Packers are one of two finalist teams to play week 1 game against Eagles in Brazil

The NFL’s annual meetings are currently taking place in Orlando, and the league has announced plenty of news in recent days. Rules changes are among the hottest topics this week, from the new kickoff rules to the hip-drop tackle, but one other item that directly affects the Green Bay Packers involves their week one matchup.

It is possible that the Packers could know their first opponent of the 2024 season much earlier than the announcement date of the NFL’s entire schedule. Team president Mark Murphy, when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, revealed that the Packers are one of two finalist teams to play a week one game in Brazil, along with the Cleveland Browns. Either the Browns or Packers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have already been announced as the home team for that game.

This contest will take place on Friday, September 6 in Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, which has a listed seating capacity of just under 50,000 fans. Additionally, although the league has not yet revealed the Eagles’ opponents, the NFL did announce earlier on Tuesday that the game will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

If the Packers are chosen to be the Eagles’ opponents in this game, it will be their second regular season game played in an international venue. Back in 2022, the Packers were the home team for a week 5 game in London’s Tottenham Stadium, when they lost 27-22 to the New York Giants. Based on the 2024 schedule rotation, however, the Packers will give up a road game, which would give them eight games each at home and on the road in addition to this contest.

The Packers will play three preseason games in August, with the last possible date of the final exhibition game coming on Sunday, August 25th. Should they play on that date, they would then have 11 days off before a potential Friday game in Brazil the following week.