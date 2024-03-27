Tuesday Cheese Curds: How will the Packers fit their new pieces together?

The Packers have shuffled a few pieces and will add quite a few more through next month’s NFL Draft, but we’re a long way from seeing how they all fit together.

That, of course, is the real question. It’s one thing to fire a defensive coordinator and hire a new one. It’s one thing to sign a high-profile safety and an equally high-profile running back, jettisoning your old (in more ways than one) back in the process. It’s one thing to stockpile a bunch of draft picks.

It’s an entirely different thing to fit them all together. But we’re starting to get some ideas as to what the final product could actually be. This week’s NFL meetings offered our first look into what head coach Matt LaFleur has in store for the Packers this fall, and although we can’t really know what shape things will take until the ball is actually snapped, it was interesting to hear LaFleur’s take on things.

Soon it will all become real. We’re only about four months away from the start of training camp, and we’ll get to see if LaFleur can weave a promising young roster into a contender. The final fit will tell the story.

LaFleur has a new weapon in Josh Jacobs and seems very excited to put him to work.

The Packers are changing coordinators on defense, but it remains to be seen how much that will actually change their personnel.

Sean Clifford wasn’t exactly a highly touted prospect when the Packers took him, and even if they like him they may look to add more.

It doesn’t seem like Rodgers was ever that serious of a candidate, but the possibility was enough to generate a mountain of headlines.

A tempest in a teapot, to be sure, but the Packers are lightly feuding with the city of Green Bay over their stadium lease.

Talk about a sour stomach.