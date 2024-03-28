What is the Packers’ biggest draft need in 2024?

Now that the first couple of waves of free agency are being us, let’s take a look at the holes remaining on the Green Bay Packers’ roster and what they might look to do in next month’s NFL draft. When we asked you all to vote on the Packers’ biggest needs in the 2024 offseason back in February, before the start of free agency, safety was the runaway leader.

February 8th Results

69 percent: safety

21 percent: linebacker

7 percent: offensive line

3 percent: running back

Since then, the Packers have re-signed tight end Tyler Davis, cornerback Keisean Nixon, cornerback Corey Ballentine, linebacker Kristian Welch, running back AJ Dillon, cornerback Robert Rochell and linebacker Eric Wilson and have signed running back Josh Jacobs, safety Xavier McKinney and kicker Greg Joseph. That changes some things.

In my personal belief, the Packers still need to find a start at safety, as Anthony Johnson Jr., Benny Sapp III, Zayne Anderson and Tyler Coyle are currently Green Bay’s options to pair with McKinney in Jeff Hafley’s new 4-3 defense. That is neck-and-neck with off-ball linebacker as the team’s largest need, at least to me. At linebacker, the current starters would probably be Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson, if the team needed to play a game today. McDuffie and Wilson were backups who mostly contributed on special teams in 2023 and are both only under contract for one more season.

The wildcard here is the offensive line, which may or may not be a massive need for the team, depending on how you view the Packers’ internal options. Left guard Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Zach Tom have firmly established themselves, but there’s certainly room for improvement at left tackle (Rasheed Walker), center (Josh Myers) and right guard (Sean Rhyan.) Myers is also going into a contract year in 2024, while Walker and Rhyan are only under contract for two more seasons.

There’s little offensive line depth on the team, too, as the only backup who has seen a significant amount of playing time during his career is guard Royce Newman, who is also in a contract season. The offensive line may not be ranked as high as safety or linebacker as an immediate for the team, but it’s right up there in terms of the long-term team-building of the squad, especially with how much the guard and center markets jumped in free agency this year.

So what do you think? What’s the Packers’ biggest draft need right now? Vote in the poll below and drop down to the comment section to give us your thoughts.