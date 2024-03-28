It would be understandable if Green Bay Packers went into a minor panic this week after revelations about the team’s lease on Lambeau Field came to light. Team president Mark Murphy addressed the lease with the city of Green Bay, which owns the stadium, and the fact that the city has pulled out of extension negotiations recently.

What? Are the Packers going to be leaving?

As a complicated fella once said, R-E-L-A-X. The lease still has another nine years to go, which is plenty of time for the two sides to come to an agreement. Simply put: the Packers aren’t leaving Green Bay. The motivation to get a deal done will be enormous on both sides, at least if and when it comes down to the wire. with so much time left on the clock, there’s simply no reason to be concerned at this point that the only publicly-owned major sports franchise in North America will leave its fan base.

Instead, let’s shift our attention back to where it belongs: the 2024 NFL season. Instead of worrying about the lease, let’s examine why the Packers voted against the new kickoff rule being implemented for the regular season and look ahead to next month’s NFL Draft (which starts exactly four weeks from today) with a run through some mock draft picks.

Packers express disappointment over stalled talks on Lambeau Field lease | Packers.com

Don't fret too much -- there are still nine years left on the lease, so there's plenty of time for the city of Green Bay and the team to get everything sorted out. But it's still surprising to see the city walk away from negotiations at this point.

Packers wanted preseason trial of NFL’s new kickoff rules | Packers Wire

Why were the Packers one of three teams to vote against implementing the new kickoff rule for 2024? They aren't necessarily against it in general; instead, they just wanted to have a trial period in the preseason before seeing it used in regular season games.

How one motion play swept through the NFL in 2023: ‘Everybody is copying it’ - The Athletic ($)

The "Cheat" motion, where a receiver runs out towards the sideline before the snap, took the NFL by storm last season, and the Packers were one team that used it heavily. Here's a great breakdown of the concept and its evolution over the course of last season.

Regrading the 2023 NFL Draft: Which teams had the best and worst rookie classes? - The Athletic ($)

It's tough for me to give the Packers anything less than an A grade, but a national writer puts them just short of that range with a B+ -- and only one team, the Texans, got an A.

29 Days Until NFL Draft: Packers Take Tackle in ESPN.com Seven-Round Mock | SI.com

Here's a mock draft roundup that features multiple offensive tackles in round one, including a couple of selections of Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.

