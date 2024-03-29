Draft Talk: Pro day updates and the latest on the 2024 NFL draft class

Now that our Draft Talk crew has ranked the top players at the Green Bay Packers’ positions of need, it’s time to turn our attention to where the Packers have spent time during the pro days circuit. Contrary to popular belief, the team doesn’t have the bandwidth to attend every pro day out there, especially on days where there are ten or more pro days on the same day during the middle of free agency. With that being said, pro day visits and top-30 visits generally tend to correlate well with how Green Bay ends up spending its draft picks in April.

Our hosts Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke will break down where the Packers have been, which players Green Bay is probably considering as viable prospects during these visits and the schools that the squad has skipped out on. In this episode, they also discussed how the Packers’ recent free-agency signings have a chance to alert the team’s draft plan moving forward.

In the second half of the show, Mosqueda and Brooke discuss some of the new prospects they’ve been able to dive into, which generally come on the offensive and defensive lines. Two international players may get drafted in April, so don’t be surprised if you hear their names come up later in the process.

Timestamps

4:40: Keeping track of the Packers’ pro day visits

28:30: Free agency updates

35:45: International prospects

40:00: More offensive line and defensive line prospects

