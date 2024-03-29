Packers offseason program dates set; workouts begin April 15, minicamp June 11-13

On Friday morning, the NFL provided a mini-news dump. With the league’s 32 teams set to begin offseason workout programs in the next few weeks, the league has officially announced the dates for each team’s program.

Teams with new head coaches are allowed to begin their programs earlier than those with returning coaches, which puts the Green Bay Packers in the later group. As a result, the Packers will begin their program on Monday, April 15th with phase one of workouts. That first phase runs for two weeks and will consist of strength, conditioning, and rehab workouts as well as meetings with coaches. After two weeks have elapsed, the team can start holding some on-field walkthrough drills.

The third phase of the program gets underway on May 20th, when the Packers begin their Organized Team Activities. The Packers will have three weeks of full-speed practices, three days each week, though live contact remains prohibited in these periods.

All phases of the program up through OTAs are technically voluntary for all members of the roster, though the Packers build out their veterans’ contracts with incentives to appear throughout the spring. Eight players have workout bonuses of $400,000 or more for 2024 to ensure their participation, with another six players having bonuses below that amount.

The final piece of the offseason program is the mandatory minicamp, which will take place during the second week of June. Practices that week are indeed required, with players facing fines for unexcused absences. Following that week, players will be released for the summer before returning for the start of training camp in late July.

The only dates that have not yet been released are for the Packers’ rookie minicamp. Green Bay typically holds that event the weekend immediately following the NFL Draft (which would be May 3-5), though they have the option of doing so that weekend or the following weekend (May 10-12).

Here is the full schedule of events for the Packers this offseason: