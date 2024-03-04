The 2024 NFL Combine has come and gone, and another long week of interviews, exams, drills, steaks, and alcohol all across downtown Indianapolis is done. The week was a bit more subdued than usual, at least in this writer's experience, but it remains the premier offseason event as a showcase for draft prospects and gathering time for team officials, agents, and media members.

On the field, this year's NFL Draft class may be the most impressive batch of athletes ever to declare for the league. Not only were there some incredible individual performances (and a record-breaking 40 time), but overall it seemed like the numbers that players were putting up were elite across the board.

The Green Bay Packers will have plenty of exciting players to continue working on,aand having five picks in the top 100 in April will allow the team to let the board come to them rather than reaching for any needs. Odds are that they will find elite athletes with all five of those picks, not only because that is the team's preference but also because there are so many of them to go around this year.

Here's a look at some of the top storyline coming out of the Combine before we begin looking ahead to the start of free agency, which is just over a week away.

Competitive O-line approach has put Packers in good shape up front | Packers.com

The emergence of some young linemen in 2023 has helped ensure that the team doesn't have to reach at the position in this year's draft - though don't be shocked if they do still draft a lineman or two anyway.

NFL Combine showcases why Packers won’t rule out drafting WR | Packers Wire

This year's receiver group is one of the strongest and deepest in recent memory, and the testing results from Saturday will make it very tempting to add another young receiver to this roster.

2024 NFL combine draft risers: Mel Kiper picks top workouts | ESPN

Two favorites of ours here at APC show up on Kiper's list: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright and Washington LB Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash | NFL.com

John Ross' record went down on Saturday as the 5'11', 165-pound Worthy beat the old record by 0.01 second.

Former Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo lights up the NFL Scouting Combine | Packersnews.com

A potential late round draft pick, the former Badger and Louisville Cardinal posted one of the best all-time workouts at the RB position and one of the best 40 times (4.33) of the week.

Finally, let's take a look at a viral moment from one of the top WRs in this year's draft class. Rome Odunze's is probably a top-10 pick, but it's fun to see a guy of his stature working hard on agility drills - particularly when so many prospects are declining to perform any of the agilities these days.